SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.55

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 17675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

