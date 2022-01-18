Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 4,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Slam by 34.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Slam by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

