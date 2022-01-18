SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,011 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of SLM worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

