SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$195.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

