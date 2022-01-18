Smartlands Network Market Cap Hits $25.15 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00011767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and $97,647.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

