SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 8.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 7.18 and last traded at 7.24. 3,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,210,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.89.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.92.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

