SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.33. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries, Inc is an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.