SmileyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $268,977.65 and $23.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

