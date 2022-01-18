Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.87

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 242997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.01.

The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock valued at $75,561,772.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

