Snowball Trading 12% Lower This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $12,469.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,437,697 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,655 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

