SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,173,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

