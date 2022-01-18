Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 25th

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAGU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $9,661,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth about $6,060,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth about $4,040,000.

