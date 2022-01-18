Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.15 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $95.15 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

