Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

SEYMF stock remained flat at $$18.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

