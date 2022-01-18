SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stake Lowered by Lexington Partners L.P.

Lexington Partners L.P. reduced its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,239,867 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for about 10.9% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lexington Partners L.P. owned about 0.78% of SolarWinds worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SolarWinds by 36.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 21.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 54.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 73,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

