Solrise Finance (SLRS) 1-Day Volume Tops $634,324.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and $634,324.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

