Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Increased to €94.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of SLVYY remained flat at $$12.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460. Solvay has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

