Somerville Kurt F Has $17.11 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,291 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xilinx by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Xilinx by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,407 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Xilinx by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 310,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

XLNX opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.