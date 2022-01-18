SOMESING (SSX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.75 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $141.85 million and $4.75 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

