Sonar (PING) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,502.00

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Sonar has a market cap of $12.38 million and $81,502.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

