Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.69. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 26,210 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a negative net margin of 37.93%.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.
