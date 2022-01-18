Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.69. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 26,210 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a negative net margin of 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

