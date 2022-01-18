Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $917.78

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 917.78 ($12.52) and traded as low as GBX 875 ($11.94). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 914 ($12.47), with a volume of 112,657 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £96.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 926.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 917.78.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.