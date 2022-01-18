Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SMBC stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 12,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,515. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

