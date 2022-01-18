Soverain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00202775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00420575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain (CRYPTO:SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

