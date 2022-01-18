SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0207 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $586,686.40 and approximately $143,799.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

