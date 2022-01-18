SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 98,020 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.89.
SPAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
