Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Tops $0.19

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $803,140.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 99,161,793 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars.

