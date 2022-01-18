SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $905.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

