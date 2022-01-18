SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.69 and last traded at $111.60. Approximately 1,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.