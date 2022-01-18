SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 600,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,323,420 shares.The stock last traded at $77.23 and had previously closed at $78.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,011,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

