SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XSW opened at $152.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.