Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 1655333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.20 ($0.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market cap of £309.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh bought 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,507.08).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

