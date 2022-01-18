Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($174.51).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($205.35) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($206.03) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of SPX opened at £132.90 ($181.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.20 ($143.54) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($235.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £153.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

