Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Spire worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

