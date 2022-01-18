Splinterlands Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

