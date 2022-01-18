Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $22,630,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,572,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.