Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.02 and traded as low as C$48.49. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.77, with a volume of 8,138 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.02.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.