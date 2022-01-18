Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.57

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 1526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several brokerages have commented on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

