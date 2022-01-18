Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Truist cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.