SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

