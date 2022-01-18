Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00005442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 12% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $336.32 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293,781,171 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

