StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,746.00

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $8,746.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

SCC is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,021,326 coins and its circulating supply is 9,148,520 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

StakeCubeCoin Coin Trading

