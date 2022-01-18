Stakinglab Market Cap Tops $516.10 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $516.10 and $13.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

