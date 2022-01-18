Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to 515.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 480.00 to 515.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

