Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to 515.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 480.00 to 515.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

