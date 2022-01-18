Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.35 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $3.72 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.90 or 0.07453202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.90 or 0.99880414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067384 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007752 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

