Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $192.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

