Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 3.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,141,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.77 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

