Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total transaction of C$40,644.58. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943.

Stantec stock opened at C$67.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$43.33 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.76.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

