STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $120.00 million and $3.57 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

