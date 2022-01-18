State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 10,279 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

